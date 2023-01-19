Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 47.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.45.

NYSE PEG opened at $60.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.82%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

