Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $424,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,692 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in Lennar by 12.2% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,762,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,932,000 after purchasing an additional 300,008 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 50.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 632,255 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT lifted its position in Lennar by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Lennar by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,360,662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

LEN opened at $97.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day moving average of $83.28. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 7.46.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

