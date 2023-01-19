Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $96.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.17. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.40.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.