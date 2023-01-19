Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $80.09 Million Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,281 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.81% of NorthWestern worth $80,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,506,000 after acquiring an additional 74,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,629,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,525,000 after acquiring an additional 104,109 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,601,000 after acquiring an additional 292,859 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,561,000 after acquiring an additional 59,449 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,086,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,716,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWE. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.56.

NorthWestern Price Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.62%.

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

In other news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.