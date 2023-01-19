Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,875,000 after buying an additional 610,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,645,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 196.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 610,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,220,000 after buying an additional 404,585 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 908,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,921,000 after buying an additional 390,282 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,638,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,771,000 after buying an additional 388,827 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.73.

NYSE DLR opened at $105.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.57.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

