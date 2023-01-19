Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR opened at $105.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.76 and a twelve month high of $158.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $151.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.73.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $111,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

