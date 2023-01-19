Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,549 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,734 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.34% of Gartner worth $73,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 3.0% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 34.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 11.2% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Gartner by 4.6% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.77, for a total transaction of $59,634.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,117.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.50, for a total value of $261,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,345,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,756 shares of company stock worth $10,065,089 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.38.

Gartner stock opened at $330.60 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. Gartner had a return on equity of 1,234.18% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.