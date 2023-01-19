Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 172,715 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,965,149 shares.The stock last traded at $96.38 and had previously closed at $91.66.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $163.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,219,000 after acquiring an additional 166,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after acquiring an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,806,000 after acquiring an additional 539,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

