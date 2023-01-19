Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 133,838 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,824 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,838 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $68,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC lifted its position in American Express by 3.7% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of American Express by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,080 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 7.9% during the third quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in American Express by 10.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.74.

NYSE:AXP opened at $150.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.72 and a 200 day moving average of $149.94. The firm has a market cap of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

