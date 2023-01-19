Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,996 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Qorvo by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 183.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,674,000 after buying an additional 447,129 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth $15,888,629,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Qorvo by 243.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 281,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,910,000 after buying an additional 199,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $100.97 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $75.38 and a one year high of $148.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. Qorvo had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 22.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on Qorvo from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Featured Stories

