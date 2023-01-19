Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 322 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 92.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of MSI stock opened at $256.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $261.39 and a 200 day moving average of $244.84. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 51.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

