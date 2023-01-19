Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 7,216 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.3% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,994,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 33,850 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $177.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.82 and its 200 day moving average is $164.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $122.84 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

