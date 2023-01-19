Clear Street Markets LLC Has $151,000 Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 305.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,714,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 31.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 155,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 37,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.8% in the third quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $77.17 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average is $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,234. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.17.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

