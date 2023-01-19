VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 49.6% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 136,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 191,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 82,597 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 96,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI opened at $32.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.