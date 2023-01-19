Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 366.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 250.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SWK opened at $87.80 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $191.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.10 and a 200-day moving average of $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.42.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

