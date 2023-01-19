Clear Street Markets LLC Cuts Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the second quarter worth $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AON opened at $314.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $303.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.89.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

