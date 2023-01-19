Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

Republic Services Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $122.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

