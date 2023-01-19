Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,112,000 after acquiring an additional 49,193 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,956,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,626 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,024,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.27.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Insider Activity at PPL

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.