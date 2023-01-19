Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $307.81 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $230.44 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.45.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

