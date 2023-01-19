Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $108,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,276 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 419.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Trading Down 2.0 %

ROST stock opened at $117.38 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.93.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

