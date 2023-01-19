Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 373 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $5,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Chemed by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,156,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $497.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.55. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $430.16 and a 1 year high of $528.72.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $526.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.05 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total transaction of $1,011,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,330,480.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,660 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total transaction of $1,011,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,330,480.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,444,780. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

