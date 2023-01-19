Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 2,181 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,603 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $160.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.40 and a 200 day moving average of $158.41. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Target’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.75.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

