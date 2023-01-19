Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $123.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $160.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.