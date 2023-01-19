Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.96 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,737 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.74%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

