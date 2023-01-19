Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 3,813 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.08.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $117.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.25. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

