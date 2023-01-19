Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 116.0% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 417.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.92.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $144.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.91 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.73.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

