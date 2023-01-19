Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $148,535,000 after acquiring an additional 52,481 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.8 %

NSC opened at $254.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.01. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $291.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.