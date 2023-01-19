Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.18 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,687,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,932,000 after buying an additional 943,095 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 118,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 11,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.34. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $61.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

