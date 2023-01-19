Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 594 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -443.73, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $64.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.85.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operates them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Stories

