Retirement Guys Formula LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% in the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $80.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.