Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,368 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.4% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $7,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 117.6% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VEU stock opened at $53.69 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.34.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.