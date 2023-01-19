Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,938 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.17% of AAON worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,003,182.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $126,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,432.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,351. 19.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAON Stock Performance

AAON has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on AAON to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

NASDAQ AAON opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 0.81. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.03.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

