Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in LKQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 156,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $7,759,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in LKQ by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 204,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 4.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ opened at $56.14 on Thursday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $58.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LKQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

