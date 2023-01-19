Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,404 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $10,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,141,000 after buying an additional 54,702 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,030,000. Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of BAH opened at $94.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day moving average is $99.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $112.55.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 52.33%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

