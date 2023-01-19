Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.75 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,638 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

DVN opened at $62.62 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.87.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

