DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 92,996 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,996 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $16,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Dodge & Cox bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $572,490,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 580.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,405,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $181,816,000 after buying an additional 2,052,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after buying an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 20,630.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 986,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after buying an additional 981,607 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.96.

Shares of FIS opened at $69.64 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

