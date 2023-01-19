J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Announces Earnings Results

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.54), RTT News reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $185.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18.
A number of research firms have recently commented on JBHT. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.41.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 248.7% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
