DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Humana were worth $26,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 5,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.25, for a total transaction of $3,184,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.50.

NYSE:HUM opened at $484.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $363.73 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $517.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

