DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of SVB Financial Group worth $16,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 107.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SIVB. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $345.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.18.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $251.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $317.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $677.25.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SVB Financial Group

In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Beverly Kay Matthews bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $232.06 per share, with a total value of $232,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,910.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,183.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

