DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $25.89 Million Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,944 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $25,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $296.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $529.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZBRA. Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.29.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.