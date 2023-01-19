DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $23.36 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,476 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.22% of Darling Ingredients worth $23,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the third quarter worth approximately $11,889,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 8.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.09.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE:DAR opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.