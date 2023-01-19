North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $141.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.36 and its 200-day moving average is $137.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

