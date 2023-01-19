Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Stock Holdings Increased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 280,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 140,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 188,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 81,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 154,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 41,842 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.81. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.