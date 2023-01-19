Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fortive by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,237,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $639,495,000 after buying an additional 2,181,045 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,450,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,052,000 after buying an additional 476,070 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 94.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,700,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,846,000 after buying an additional 1,310,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fortive from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.69.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $66.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

