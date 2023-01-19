Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $217.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $245.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $187.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $199.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.13.

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $2,482,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,002.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $2,482,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,626,002.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,146,968. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

