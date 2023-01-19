Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 912 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

DGX opened at $145.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 25.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,287 shares of company stock valued at $8,925,320 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

