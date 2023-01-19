Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,841 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Nordson worth $8,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,361,928,000 after acquiring an additional 850,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nordson by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,490,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,225,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 15.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,358,000 after purchasing an additional 135,960 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Nordson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 887,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,783,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 258.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after buying an additional 633,821 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $238.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.52. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $247.08.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,783 shares of company stock worth $1,102,908. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.80.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.