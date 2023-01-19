Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 1,449 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 46.0% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,499,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,412,000 after purchasing an additional 787,887 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,440,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,401 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after acquiring an additional 83,250 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,249,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,697,000 after acquiring an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 0.6 %

CHRW stock opened at $93.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $121.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.80 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.