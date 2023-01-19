Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3,339.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 185,461 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.26. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

In related news, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,548,245.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $205,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,749.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,160,662 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

