Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 155,116 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 155,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,600,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Horizon Therapeutics Public at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HZNP. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $112.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.16. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $925.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.93 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.